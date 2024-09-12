143 people have died in Vietnam, according to a new rising toll

The cyclone forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people due to massive flooding.

A devastating storm. The death toll from the typhon Yagi The death toll in Vietnam has risen to 143 and 58 are missing, the Vietnamese government said Wednesday, September 11. About 210,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture added.

Authorities did not specify whether the new death toll took into account the landslide that left 22 dead and 73 missing. in a remote village in the mountainous province of Lao Cai, in in Lao Cai province.

The aftermath of Typhoon Yagi has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate due to massive flooding, the likes of which residents say has not been seen in decades. The storm made landfall near Haiphong on Saturday morning before weakening on Sunday.

Typhoons in the region are now forming closer to shore, intensifying more quickly and staying over land longer due to climate change, according to a study published in July.