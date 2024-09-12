160 firefighters still mobilized all night “to prevent there being any resumptions”, indicates the sub-prefect of Aude

A fire, declared on Tuesday September 10 on the outskirts of Narbonne in Aude, burned 70 hectares, Rémi Recio, the sub-prefect of Narbonne, indicated on franceinfo. At the height of this fire, 400 firefighters were mobilized, he remains on site “160 firefighter personnel”detailed Rémi Recio. The fire is no longer progressing but the firefighters will carry out “rounds around all the houses concerned so that there is no risk of repossession” et “to ensure a safe night”.

“There is no not “There were injuries among the civilian population”specifies the sub-prefect, but “A firefighter was affected by the smoke. One house was completely destroyed, four others were damaged.” et “three vehicles burned.” The origin of this fire is not yet known, it will be the work of justice. The prosecutor of Narbonne will conduct “technical expertise to identify any criminal liability that may arise”.

The fire took place in the Hauts de Narbonne, “a very urbanized area which adjoins the center of the agglomeration. There was a westerly wind and gusts of 75 km/h” who were stirring up the fire. In the evening, there are still “Gusts of 50 km/h, that’s still a sustained wind, which is why we are maintaining a fire monitoring and extinguishing system” which mobilized the 160 firefighters on site. The air resources which included four Canadairs, two Dash planes and a Puma helicopter stopped their rotations at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.