Accused of embezzling mandate fees, RN MP Christine Engrand admits to “blunders”

She responded to Mediapart on Tuesday, stating that she had reimbursed the sums in question.

She evokes simple “errors”. RN MP Christine Engrand responded, on Tuesday September 10, to an article by Mediapart showing that she had used mandate fees for personal purposes.

According to Mediapart, the MP used her allowance, amounting to 5,950 euros per month, to pay for the board of her two dogs, representing “several thousand euros between 2022 and 2023”The expenses also include, according to the same article, a subscription to a dating site for 39.99 euros per month, and funeral expenses of 5,971.94 euros.

“Madam Deputy does not dispute these blunders at the start of the mandate” during the previous term, writes the elected representative from Pas-de-Calais, re-elected in the first round on July 1. “All reported expenses have been reimbursed for several months now.”she adds, and “New spending is being subject to rigorous scrutiny to avoid further setbacks”.

Mediapart believes that “The disputed transactions exceed 10 000 euros of public money”Contacted by AFP regarding the details of these reimbursements, Christine Engrand did not wish to respond.