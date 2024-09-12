Attorney General opposes relocation of judicial file

The request was made by the lawyers of 8 of the 13 officials of the field action coordination unit (CCAT) of New Caledonia who were indicted and imprisoned in mainland France.

The case will continue to be processed on the “Rock”. TheThe Noumea Attorney General said on Thursday, September 12, that he had rejected the request to transfer the proceedings against officials of the Field Action Coordination Unit (CCAT)accused of being the sponsors of the riots that hit New Caledonia since May 12.

“All the arguments that have been raised, in my view, are not relevant arguments,” explained Bruno Dalles during an interview given on Thursday to the radio locale RRBThe lawyers of 8 of the 13 indicted persons, imprisoned in metropolitan France, have requested such a change of scenery.

The magistrate notably refuted the accusations of bias made by these lawyers, recalling that “The whole debate is whether the CCAT is, in whole or in part, a criminal organization“. Lawyers have the option of contacting the attorney general at the Court of Cassation. Several of them told AFP that they would consult on Friday before making any statement.

New Caledonia has been plunged into a deep economic, political and social crisis since the deadly violence following a reform to expand the Caledonian electorate.