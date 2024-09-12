biker required to remain in custody

Will he remain under judicial supervision or be placed in pre-trial detention? The young motorcyclist accused of having mowed down a 7-year-old girl in Vallauris, in the Alpes-Maritimes, on August 29, will know his fate on Wednesday, September 11. The investigating chamber of the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal examined on Tuesday the appeal made by the Grasse public prosecutor’s office to challenge the decision to release the young man during the investigation. A young man who appeared at the hearing and said he was traumatized, while the girl died from her injuries three days after the accident.

The young man entered the courtroom with his face masked to avoid the cameras. In front of the judges, he reveals himself: Mattéo, 19, computer science student, glasses, shirt and clean record. “This is not a trivial traffic accident, summarizes the president, You were going up a line of cars, with a rearing motorbike. The impact, at a pedestrian crossing, threw the little girl about twenty metres.” But the young man assures that this rear wheel was involuntary, that he was surprised by a trickle of gas, the power of his motorcycle. “I have the scene in my head, it’s unbearable” he said.

Then the attorney general speaks: “No one can accept the death of a 7-year-old girl. years. Faced with this particularly dangerous road behavior, I understand the family, public opinion, ‘why is he still free?'”The public prosecutor’s office is requesting that the young motorcyclist be placed in provisional detention to prevent him from doing it again.But he is so shocked that he is unable to get back on a two-wheeler.”pleads the defense attorney. While waiting for the decision, Mattéo leaves with a large bag of belongings under his arm, the one he had probably prepared to go to prison. He risks seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.