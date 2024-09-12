Christmas holiday tickets go on sale on October 2

Last year, more than a million people logged on to the SNCF website at the same time when tickets went on sale.

You can mark this date in your diary. Train tickets TGV, Intercités and Ouigo Grande Vitesse for the end-of-year holidays will go on sale on October 2 at 6 a.m., SNCF announced to franceinfo on Wednesday, September 11, confirming information from ParisianTER and classic Ouigo tickets will go on sale according to the usual rules – three to five months for regional trains and 45 days in advance for the SNCF low-cost train.

You’ll have to wake up early to get the best rates. In 2023, more than a million people were connected at the same time to the SNCF website on October 4. If you plan to go to Germany, Spain, Italy or Switzerland by TGV, tickets will go on sale from September 18. And if you choose London, know that Eurostar tickets are already on sale.