Cultura victim of a cyberattack, data of 1.5 million customers stolen

The data leak concerns the name, first name, telephone number, email and postal address as well as the content of customers’ orders. Passwords and banking data were not compromised, according to the brand.

The cultural products distribution brand Cultura announced on Tuesday, September 10, a data theft from one of its service providers, containing personal information of one and a half million customers.

On Monday, household appliance and multimedia specialist Boulanger said it had been the victim of a “act of cyber malice” on the night of September 6-7 on “a few hundred thousand customers”. On forums specializing in the resale of data resulting from hacking consulted by AFP, the same account offers for resale the data stolen from Cultura and Boulanger. Cultura indicated that it had filed a complaint.