Donald Trump claims his debate with Harris was "rigged" by ABC
Breaking news

Donald Trump claims his debate with Harris was “rigged” by ABC

The former US president was also outraged by American star Taylor Swift’s support for Kamala Harris.

Published


Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, in New York City, USA, on September 11, 2024. (MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

He did not appreciate it. Donald Trump assured on Wednesday September 11 that his debate with Kamala Harristhe day before, had been “rigged” by the organizing channel ABC, in favor of its Democratic rival in the American presidential election in November. “It was a rigged case, as I had suspected, when you look at the fact that they were correcting everything (what I was saying) and they didn’t correct her”the former president told Fox News about the journalists who moderated the debate and returned during the show to the former American president’s misleading statements.

Donald Trump was also outraged support from American pop megastar Taylor Swift to Kamala Harris, announced Tuesday. “I wasn’t a fan of Taylor Swift (…). She always seems to support a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay the price in the market.” music sales, the Republican candidate said.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are participating separately in ceremonies honoring the victims of the September 11 attacks, notably in New York.

