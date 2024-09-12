Doudou et Compagnie sold 10,000 Phryges the day after the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games

Initially shunned, even mocked, the red mascot in the shape of a Phrygian cap with big eyes ended up seducing a good part of the French.

There is no “no JO blues” for the Breton company Doudou et Compagnie which sold 10,000 Phryges mascots the day after the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games. “We didn’t experience that during the Games period” rejoices its president Alain Joly on France Bleu Armorique Wednesday September 11, for whom “the public’s attachment to these Phryges will continue”.

With Gipsy Toys, the other official manufacturer of Phryges which supplies in particular the large-scale distribution, a total of three million Phryges have been manufactured. Doudou et Compagnie has sold one and a half million soft toys, of which nearly 25% were produced in La Guerche (Ille-et-Vilaine). Up to 1,000 Phryges per day have been manufactured there. These mascots, denser and with shape memory, are more expensive than those manufactured in China and are the ones that have been offered to each Olympic and Paralympic medalist.

The company’s president believes that these sales following the Games are “Just extraordinary because we didn’t experience that during the Games period”. According to him, “That means that if we, the Doudou group, are able to sell 10,000 Phryges on Monday, September 9, our resellers have sold some. I think that the public’s attachment to these Phryges will continue.”

“We had anticipated the post-Games period, and the investment that was made in this production plant was a calculated investment and corresponded to a reindustrialization of our group in France.” Alain Joly, president of Doudou et Compagnie to franceinfo

This is therefore a return on investment for the Doudou et Compagnie group, which invested three and a half million euros in the La Guerche factory, recalls France Bleu Armorique. There are still stocks in China and 3,000 pieces in La Guerche, where the factory’s 135 employees continue to produce mascots, including collector Phryges, numbered from 1 to 2024. The group is also planning to produce Phryges for Christmas and a new product: the French Bear.

Doudou et Compagnie is also in talks with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to extend the license and rights after December 31, as hundreds of thousands of “Beijing” mascots are still being sold in China and “Tokyo” mascots in Japan.