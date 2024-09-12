EU calls for “catching up”, particularly in France

France, which has not achieved its renewable energy targets, has been engaged in a standoff with Brussels on the subject for several years.

The European Commission called on Wednesday 11 September for a new boost for renewable energiesparticularly in France, which “did not meet its objectives”The European Union (EU) needs a “new impulse” to achieve its overall target of 42.5% renewables in the energy mix by 2030, stressed Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson while presenting an annual report devoted to energy.

For several years, France has been waging a standoff with Brussels on this issue, highlighting its nuclear energy. “decarbonized”It has not yet achieved the objectives – set in 2009 – of having 23% renewable energy in its final energy consumption by 2020. And Paris was criticized in December by the Commission for having submitted a draft “Integrated National Energy-Climate Plan” setting a target of 33% renewables by 2030 instead of the 44% required by a 2018 directive.

The report published on Wednesday recalls that the share of renewable energies continues to “vary considerably” according to EU Member States. Sweden (66% in 2022), Finland (47.9%), Latvia (43.3%) and Denmark (41.6%) use them a lot, while Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg and Malta are the countries where they are the least developed (less than 14% of the mix).