Judicial investigation opened after the death of a prisoner, wrongly incarcerated in the Meaux-Chauconin prison in Seine-et-Marne

The 41-year-old man, who died in his cell on August 17, should not have been in prison.

The Bobigny public prosecutor’s office in Seine-Saint-Denis opened a judicial investigation on Tuesday, September 10 after death on the 17th last August of a prisoner wrongly incarcerated in the Meaux-Chauconin prison in Seine-et-Marne, franceinfo learned on Wednesday from the Bobigny prosecutor’s office. The judicial investigation has been opened against X on the charge of involuntary manslaughter. Two investigating judges have been appointed to lead the investigation. The case was transferred from the Meaux prosecutor’s office to the Bobigny prosecutor’s office following the decision of the public prosecutor of the Paris Court of Appeal.

The 41-year-old man died on August 17 in his cell “whereas his behaviour, characterised by a high state of excitement and incoherent speech, in addition to the fact that he had damaged his entire cell, had justified the intervention of prison administration officials”reported the Meaux prosecutor, a few days after his death.

The man had been tried the day before his death in immediate appearance before the Meaux criminal court, notably for sexual assault and aggravated violence. He had been sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for two years. When a prison sentence is equal to or less than one year, it may be modified in the form of an electronic bracelet, semi-liberty or external placement, iHe should therefore not have been imprisoned.

“However, following an error, the administrative document completed by the prosecution at the end of the hearing and intended to inform the prison establishment of the sentence handed down, incorrectly stated a sentence of 3 years, 2 of which were suspended with continued detention.”explained the Meaux public prosecutor’s office. “It was as a result of this inaccurate statement that this person found himself held in detention.”