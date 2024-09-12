Kylian Mbappé rejects mediation proposed by the LFP in his dispute with PSG

The dispute is set to continue: Kylian Mbappé rejected the mediation proposed on Wednesday, September 11 by the Professional Football League (LFP), which he had seized to recover 55 million euros in wages and unpaid bonuses by Paris Saint-Germain. The lawyers Both parties met on Wednesday morning at the invitation of the LFP legal committee, contacted by the former PSG player, who left for Real Madrid this summer. “The possibility of mediation was raised this morning during this hearing. This hypothesis was rejected, in session, by the player’s representative,” Kylian Mbappé’s entourage indicated in a statement to AFP.

Kylian Mbappé is demanding payment of a sum of 55 million euros, which includes the final third of a signing bonus (36 million euros gross) that the player was supposed to receive in February, the last three months of salary provided for in his contract (April, May, June), as well as an “ethical bonus” over these three months. “Mediation would be useless to establish the non-payment which is apparent from the simple analysis of the player’s pay slips,” continued this source, without specifying what options Mbappé would choose to explore. Among his possibilities, bringing the case before UEFA or even the industrial tribunal.

PSG is confident, since such appeals would be long and uncertain. And because it is ready to have its sporting director Luis Campos and even coach Luis Enrique, who were present in the room during a verbal agreement in August 2023, testify. “To avoid its payment obligation, the club is seeking to demonstrate the existence of a hidden agreement which would justify it,” denounces the entourage of the striker and captain of the French team.

“But the club does not demonstrate the existence of such an agreement. A fortiori, it does not prove either its signature or its approval” and the agreement “would therefore be null and void under the provisions of Article 256 of the Professional Football Charter”, finally assures this source. Earlier this year, before the player’s decision to leave, both sides had claimed that Mbappé had given up part of his bonuses in an agreement reached with PSG in August 2023 after being sidelined from the team for a month.