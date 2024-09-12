LIVE. “Next week, we will appoint a government,” promises the new Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

A first promise. The new Prime Minister Michel Barnier affirmed that “lNext week we will appoint a government” upon his arrival in Reims, Wednesday September 11. The head of government is to meet with the 33 deputies of the Horizons group, Edouard Philippe’s party. He will then travel to Seine-et-Marne to meet with the 36 elected members of the MoDem. “We do things methodically and seriously”added Michel Barnier, while his entourage specified to France Télévisions that the date of next week constitutes “an objective but (…) must not be a constraint”. Follow our live.

Michel Barnier promises a break. “This is a new government, not a reshuffle”explained Michel Barnier to the Macronist deputies of the Ensemble pour la République group. For this first meeting with the elected representatives of the presidential camp, the tenant of Matignon outlined the contours of the “demanding coexistence” praised by the Elysée.

Republicans agree to enter government. Gérard Larcher, the LR president of the Senate, opened the door on Monday to the participation of elected members of the right-wing party in Michel Barnier’s government. A new development for Les Républicains, who initially refused any coalition or participation.

Ministers from the left? One of Michel Barnier’s challenges will be to find personalities from the left. The socialist Carole Delga, President of the Occitanie region, swore on France 2 that she would refuse a position: “I will not participate in a right-wing government supported by the extreme right”she said.