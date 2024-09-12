Monique Olivier’s custody is lifted

Police custody of Monique Olivier ended Tuesday, September 10 shortly before 8 p.m., franceinfo learned from the Nanterre prosecutor’s office on Wednesday. Michel Fourniret’s ex-wife was questioned in connection with the disappearance of Cécile Vallin in 1997 in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne (Savoie) by investigators from the Central Office for the Suppression of Violence against Persons (OCRVP).

She had been taken from her prison in Fleury-Mérogis to be questioned. At the end of her police custody, which lasted nearly 10 hours, Monique Olivier was not presented to the investigating judge of the Nanterre “cold cases” unit.

“I hope that Monique Olivier will be heard again in different conditions in the presence of her counsel and I am still convinced that she can help us find out what happened to Cécile.”reacted to franceinfo Me Caty Richard, the lawyer of the father of Cécile Vallin. Caty Richard says she is still convinced that “Monique Olivier is an essential witness” in the disappearance of the young girl.

For his part, Richard Delgenes, Monique Olivier’s lawyer, denounced to franceinfo a “wild custody” from your client “who died before being born”. Because, explains the lawyer, “We have known very well for 15 years that Monique Olivier does not speak when her lawyer is not there or when she is not in a condition to be able to speak.”. Richard Delgenes explains that he was informed of his client’s police custody when it had just begun. Having to drive three hours to get to the OCRVP offices in Nanterren in Hauts-de-Seine, he explains, the lawyer was unable to attend the hearing. So for him, “There was no chance of police custody being successful”. Richard Delgenes assures that the “same mistakes” which were made, according to him, in the case of the disappearance of Estelle Mouzin “are made in the file of Cécile Vallin”.

Richard Delgenes thus regrets the fact that it is necessary “to restore Monique Olivier’s confidence, that she will have to be questioned again”. In any case, the lawyer of Michel Fourniret’s ex-wife assures that he has not “never closed the door to the manifestation of the truth and to the cases of the disappearance of these young girls being resolved, (…) I cannot be accused of blocking the confessions of my client, quite the contrary”, he assures.

“Things are much more complex than they actually appear, it is not enough to ask someone ‘are you guilty?’ to get an answer.” Mr. Richard Delgenes, lawyer of Monique Olivier to franceinfo

The name of Cecile Vallin was mentioned during the trial of Monique Olivier for the kidnappings ofEstelle MouzinJoanna Parrish and Marie-Angèle Domèce. During this trial, a document was mentioned by the civil parties, it is a hearing of Monique Olivier on July 13, 2005 by the Belgian police. In this hearing that franceinfo was able to consult, Monique Olivier explained that “If Fourniret brought this young girl home, it was to sexually abuse her. If he abused her, he was not going to let her leave alive.”.