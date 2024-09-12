Mother of 3-year-old girl beaten by teacher testifies

Teacher accused of hitting 3-year-old student: Girl’s family files complaint A 3-year-old girl in the first year of primary school was sprayed and hit by her teacher on September 3. The student’s family filed a complaint. (France 2)

The family of the student, who attends a school in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, has filed a complaint.

A three-year-old girl was hit by her teacher in a school, located in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, Tuesday, September 3. In the images, we see the student fall and then get up. She calls her mother and runs to take refuge towards the exit door. It is her very first return to nursery school. The teacher then sprays cold water on her face. It is a parent of a student who, before leaving the class, filmed the scene.

A France 2 team met the girl’s mother on Tuesday to discuss the terrible moment she discovered the video. “I trusted the school and then you find your little girl like this. It’s not normal.”she explains. “When I hear my daughter cry, it really hurts. I want to cry, but I can’t.”she confides.

For four days, the little girl has been lying in her house, terrified when anyone talks to her about school in the classroom. “She asks me if the teacher is still there. I’m not just speaking for my daughter, I’m speaking for the other students at the school.”she assures. The mother of the family filed a complaint.