Nearly 10,000 paraders, free entry, best of music… What you need to know about the “champions’ parade” on September 14

The French champions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games – and others – will be honored on Saturday, all along the Champs-Elysées and on the Place de l’Etoile.

After The closing of the Paralympic Games at the Stade de Francelast Sunday, Paris 2024 is taking a little extra time to celebrate the athletes who thrilled the French public all summer. On Saturday, September 14, the “champions parade” will see all those who participated in the success of the Olympic Games and the JP parade on the Champs-Elysées and the Place de l’Etoile. A final moment of celebration to put an end, this time, to more than a month and a half of sports competitions and various emotions.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes together, medalists or not

For the first time, champions from the Olympic and Paralympic delegations will parade together to experience this final moment of communion. According to the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), no fewer than 182 Olympic athletes should be present, including 78 medalists, including the French rugby 7s team, the brothers Alexis and Felix Lebrun and the French judokas. “We hope to increase this number to 200 athletes”the authority specifies.

On the side of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF), 137 athletes including 50 medalists should parade. Leon MarchandAlexis Hanquinquant, Sandrine Martinet, and Clarisse Agbegnenou will be there.

Un grand show en mode “best-of”

“We will try to apply the same ingredients to this day as during the Games, with spectacular elements and also surprises”. Director of the Paris 2024 ceremonies, Thierry Reboul and his teams will once again be at the helm. And the theme of the show couldn’t be clearer: “Where four albums came out (the four opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games)it’s time for the best-of. We’re going to offer everything we’ve seen and that people would like to see again one last time.”





A look at the celebration areas, on the Champs-Elysées and Place de l’Etoile, for the Champions Parade scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2024 in Paris. (Paris 2024)

The nostalgic fiber will therefore be assumed, while a “never seen before” scenography will be installed in the form of a ring that will surround the Arc de Triomphe at 360 degrees, facing the public wherever they are. Live performances are expected.

Volunteers, Organizing Committee, Stakeholders… Celebrating those who contributed to the success of the Games

Thought as a “fifth ceremony” – or even a sixth with the arrival of the flame in Marseille on May 8 – this “parade of champions”, which will leave from the bottom of the Champs-Elysées at 4 p.m. and go up to the Place de l’Etoile (arrival scheduled for 6 p.m.), promises to be as inclusive as possible, in particular by highlighting the little hands of these Games.

Volunteers, officials, members of the Organising Committee and various stakeholders of Paris 2024 will take part in this parade. No fewer than 8,000 to 10,000 paraders are expected on the almost 300 m long “catwalk” (podium), before the athletes take possession of a giant podium installed near the Arc de Triomphe.

70,000 spectators expected, free access via QR code

“A maximum gauge of 40 000 people has been set for the area surrounding the Place de l’Etoile, while it will be 30 000 spectators on the Champs-Elysées”specifies Thierry Reboul, the director of ceremonies for Paris 2024. Security forces will be present in large numbers, it is assured, and mobilized all around the celebration area, coordinated by the Paris police headquarters.

Regarding access to this parade of champions, Free online ticketing has been available since Wednesday 4 p.m. and works on the principle of “first come, first served” on the two available areas (Champs-Elysées or Etoile). Once the pre-registration is validated, a confirmation will be sent by email, no later than Saturday morning, accompanied by the e-ticket(s).

The Champions Parade Timeline

2 p.m.: public reception on the Champs-Elysées area

4 p.m.: start of the parade on the Champs-Elysées until 6 p.m.

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Presentation of decorations to athletes on the Place de l’Etoile by the President of the Republic and former French champions. Before that, relighting of the flame of the unknown soldier with athletes from the army of champions.

9 p.m.: Grand concert, co-produced by France Télévisions, on the Place de l’Etoile. Projection of the concert on the façade of the Arc de Triomphe.

11 p.m. to midnight: DJ set on Place de l’Etoile.