pain, absence, medical expertise… How Dominique Pelicot’s state of health disrupts the debates

Since Monday, September 9, the Mazan rape trial has been punctuated by Dominique Pelicot’s comings and goings, between the dock and the prison. Indeed, the main accused seems to be suffering and every day, the president of the court excuses him from hearings. A medical examination has been ordered and the trial could be suspended until his health improves.

Dominique Pelicot, the main accused in the Mazan rape case, keeps going in and out of the dock for medical reasons. On Monday, he already left the courtroom, being too ill. Absent mardihe returned this Wednesday, September 11. To finally leave again. Did he benefit from medical care? Does he have a contraindication to appear? France 3 Provence-Alpes returns to the state of health of Dominique Pelicot.

It is becoming difficult to understand Dominique Pelicot’s treatment. On Monday morning, he entered the dock, suffering. His lawyer, Me Béatrice Zavarro, then asked the president of the criminal court if her client could be exempted. He accepted. The main accused therefore returned to the Pontet penitentiary center. On Tuesday morning, when he was due to speak for the first time, doubts hung over Dominique’s presence or not.

The presiding judge, Roger Arata, opened the session on 10 September by announcing Dominique Pelicot’s absence, as he was still ill. He then specified that the prison centre did not have the capacity to take the defendant in for consultation before Thursday. The presiding judge therefore decided to request emergency care. Dominique Pelicot was then sent to the hospital. Mr Palma, the lawyer for six of the 50 co-accused, requested a medical assessment if the situation continued. At that time, the presiding judge did not envisage any assessment. At 5.30pm, Roger Arata announced that there was no contraindication to appearing arising from Dominique’s hospital care.

On September 11, Dominique Pelicot is expected to testify. However, the main accused is still suffering. The president reverses his decision of the day before and orders a medical examination.

Her lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, explains that her client is very diminished and “not at all in a condition to be able to cope with a full day of hearing, sitting on a chair, waiting to be given the floor”. Since Monday, she has been asking that Dominique Pelicot be excused from the hearing. Arriving in the dock, weakened, Dominique Pelicot holds his head. He seems to be suffering physically.I met Mr. Pelicot lying in the court cells, details Mr. Zavarro to the president of the court. He had vomited, felt unwell, he has pain in his kidneys. Physically, he is there, but probably not in a state to participate in the debates in a calm manner.“She also specifies that her client is not under medical treatment.

As early as Tuesday, September 10, the day Dominique Pelicot was to testify at the bar, Roger Arata had mentioned, in agreement with the civil parties, the suspension of the trial, the time for his state of health to improve. If the president of the court had decided that the debates continue, Gisèle Pelicot’s lawyer, Me Stéphane Babonneau, opposed that the Pelicot sons and the ex-wife be heard in his absence.Mrs. Pelicot, like her children, does not wish to testify without her presence.” Mr. Zavarro’s requests are similar.. “I want him to be there, to participate in the debates.

However, Dominique Pelicot, who was due to be heard for the first time on Tuesday, September 10, has still not spoken. “II don’t want him to be a spectator at his trial, without having the resources to be able to respond, explains his lawyer. I confirm that he wants to testify, that what is happening today is not his intention..”

The trial schedule keeps changing, and while waiting for the results of the medical examination, the trial continues, for the third day in a row, without the main accused in this case, nor any information regarding a new hearing date for Mr. Pelicot. Depending on the medical diagnosis, the trial could be suspended Thursday and Friday, to resume on Monday, September 16.