You are Here
Prosecutor’s office opens judicial investigation for “murder” and “unintentional injury”
Breaking news

Prosecutor’s office opens judicial investigation for “murder” and “unintentional injury”

1 min read

The investigation, now led by an investigating judge, has been opened, announced the Grenoble prosecutor.

Published


Reading time: 1 min

A photo paying tribute to Lilian Dejean, killed in Grenoble (Isère), on September 9, 2024. (JULIEN BALIDAS / FRANCE BLEU ISÈRE)

The Grenoble public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation on Wednesday, September 11, into the murder of municipal employee Lilian Dejean, announced prosecutor Eric Vaillant. He had been shot dead on Sunday by a hit-and-run driver still on the run.

The investigation, now led by an investigating judge, is opened in particular for “murder of a person carrying out a public service mission” et “unintentional injury” “aggravated by speed and hit and run” et possession of category B weapons”he said in a press release.

The suspect’s identity card was found in his crashed car, the prosecutor announced on Tuesday. It allowed investigators to identify a 25-year-old man as the vehicle’s renter, according to the daily’s information. The Dauphiné Libéréconfirmed to the press by Eric Vaillant.

keywords associated with this article

Source link

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Breaking news

The regulated electricity tariff will fall “by at least 10% on February 1”, predicts the Energy Regulatory Commission

3 min read
Politics

French gastronomy in African time

3 min read
Breaking news

These Ukrainians are demanding long-range missiles to be able to strike Russia

3 min read
Politics

At the Mazan rape trial, Dominique Pelicot still absent, the hearing stalls

3 min read