Prosecutor’s office opens judicial investigation for “murder” and “unintentional injury”

The investigation, now led by an investigating judge, has been opened, announced the Grenoble prosecutor.

The Grenoble public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation on Wednesday, September 11, into the murder of municipal employee Lilian Dejean, announced prosecutor Eric Vaillant. He had been shot dead on Sunday by a hit-and-run driver still on the run.

The investigation, now led by an investigating judge, is opened in particular for “murder of a person carrying out a public service mission” et “unintentional injury” “aggravated by speed and hit and run” et “possession of category B weapons”he said in a press release.

The suspect’s identity card was found in his crashed car, the prosecutor announced on Tuesday. It allowed investigators to identify a 25-year-old man as the vehicle’s renter, according to the daily’s information. The Dauphiné Libéréconfirmed to the press by Eric Vaillant.