Breaking news

Publication of the newspaper “La Croix” resumes after being suspended on Tuesday due to a cyberattack

The Bayard group was the victim of “ransomware” which paralyzes computer systems, demanding the payment of a sum of money to unblock them.

The newspaper La Croix, on a table, May 28, 2024. (MAGALI COHEN / HANS LUCAS / AFP)

Subscribers will once again receive their newspaper. The publication of the daily The Cross resumed on Wednesday, September 11, after being suspended the day before due to a “ransomware” attack against the Bayard group. In a statement, the parent company of the newspaper, which also publishes The Pilgrim and youth titles (Astrapi, Okapi...), had announced that he had been targeted on Sunday by a “cyber attack”.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesperson for the group indicated that publication of the newspaper had been able to resume on Wednesday, without giving further details. “The newspaper appeared normally this (Wednesday) morning and the site is working normally too”a senior editorial official confirmed to AFP. “All of our editorial tools are operational.”

Ransomware attacks exploit security flaws in an organization or individual to encrypt and lock down their computer systems, demanding payment to unlock them. In early August in France, around forty museums as well as the Grand Palaiswhere Olympic events took place, were victims of this type of cyberattack.

