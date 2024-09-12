Six highlights from the first televised debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

They had never spoken to each other. Less than two months before the election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debated live on television on Tuesday, September 10. The Democratic vice president, who entered the campaign after Joe Biden withdrew, and the former Republican president confronted their styles and visions of the United States in front of millions of viewers for an hour and a half from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The previous debateat the end of June, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, had tipped the American presidential campaign.

Franceinfo looks back at six highlights of a face-to-face that may have been decisive in a turbulent campaign.

1 “Inflation is undermining the country,” says Donald Trump

The debate has started over inflation, the number one concern for 50% of Americans, according to a recent survey byIpsosKamala Harris, recalling that she came from a middle class background, was the first to speak. “I am the only one to help middle-class families. (…) We know that we have a housing shortage, that the cost of living is too high,” acknowledged the vice president, at a time when inflation is slightly below 3%. Donald Trump “thinks middle-class Americans should be paying for billionaires,” she quickly threw at her rival.

The former Republican president, in response, attacked Kamala Harris and the Biden administration over the high inflation of recent years. “I imposed tariffs and there was no inflation, he advanced. Inflation is undermining the country, unprecedented inflation, probably the worst in the history of our country,” continued the populist candidate, before quickly moving on to migration. Resuming his usual xenophobic speech, Donald Trump spoke of “millions of people invading our country”, accusing them without foundation of “to want” jobs held by Hispanic and African-American people.

The former president even picked up on a racist misinformation currently circulating on social media, accusing exiles of eating pets in Ohio. “They eat the pets of the inhabitants,” Donald Trump said.

2 “He’s going to sign a national ban on abortion,” Kamala Harris slams

The issue of abortion rights was also at the heart of the debate, more than two years later the end of Roe v. Wade and therefore of the constitutional protection of the right to abortion. Donald Trump greeted “the genius” Supreme Court justices who voted to revoke the right, insisting that now, “States decide”. Twenty-two of them have banned or strictly restricted access to abortion, according to the New York Times. The former president has again spread false information that he repeats against the Democrats, the fact that they would allow “an abortion at nine months.” “Nowhere in America is a woman going to go to term and ask for an abortion. It never happens. It’s insulting to the women of America,” Kamala Harris reacted.

“You’re going to hear a lot of lies today,” added the former prosecutor, who as vice president and candidate is leading the fight for abortion rights in the United States. The Democrat, referring to the consequences of the end of Roe v. Wade, warned of the prospect of a new term for Donald Trump. “He will sign a national abortion ban,” she warned, even though her opponent had timed and defended a choice by State. One of the journalists leading the debate also pointed out his hesitations on the issue.

3 Donald Trump blames Democrats after assassination attempt on him

Asked about immigration, Donald Trump continued his arguments linking – still without foundation – the arrival of foreigners and crime in the United States. “That’s strong coming from someone who is a repeat offender,” Kamala Harris said, referring to the various legal cases and numerous charges against the former president. Cases “launched by the Democrats”, the Republican retorted, accusing his opponents of using the judicial branch “as a weapon.” “They are the ones who launch attacks on me,” he repeated.

Kamala Harris then reversed a recent Supreme Court decision, giving Donald Trump is partly right about his immunityThe highest court in the United States, composed of a majority of conservative justices, ruled that there was a presumption of immunity for the official acts of a president. “We are talking about a person who said he was going to put an end to the Constitution,” warned the Democratic candidate, whose camp emphasizes the risks of a new mandate of Donald Trump for democracy. “They said I was a threat to democracy (…) Because of what they said about me, I was almost assassinated,” he said, after surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in July.

4 Kamala Harris reiterates that her values ​​”have not changed”

The vice president was asked about her shifts in position on issues ranging from fracking to decriminalizing illegal border crossings. In this campaign, Donald Trump has called his rival a “the greatest turncoat in history”.

As in her CNN interview at the end of August, Kamala Harris affirmed that her “values ​​have not changed.” “I have not banned hydraulic fracturing” as vice president, she pointed out, even though she was opposed to this process in 2019. As“A middle-class child raised by a hard-working mother, I have values ​​that I share with many people,” supported the Democratic candidate.

“She gave up everything (…) She has 12, 14 policy changes,” Donald Trump accused in response. “I’m talking, does this mean anything to you?” he said to Kamala Harris, a nod to “I speak” launched by the latter four years earlier, in a debate against Donald Trump’s vice-president, Mike Pence.

5 Kamala Harris: Donald Trump “tried to divide the American people”

Towards the end of the debate, the former president was asked about his comments against his opponent. In late July, he had accused Kamala Harris of being “turned black” for electoral purposesBorn to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, the Democratic candidate is the first black and South Asian woman to become vice president and to run for the highest office. “I don’t care what color his skin is,” a soufflé Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris has said little about her identity as a black woman during this campaign so far. “He tried to divide us on the racial issue,” she launched against her competitor, denouncing “a person who wants to be president, but who has tried to divide the American people.” “The vast majority know that we have much more in common,” she pressed. The former senator recalled that Donald Trump and his company had been accused of racial discrimination, by refusing, according to testimonies, to rent real estate to black people.

6 Candidates clash over foreign policy

Part of the debate was devoted to foreign policy, including the war in the Gaza Strip and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.If I were president, this war (between Israel and Hamas) had never started, Vladimir Putin would never have invaded Ukraine,” Donald Trump boasted, going on to say that if Kamala Harris is elected, “Israel will no longer exist” et ““The whole region will explode.” The Republican promised to “to end the war, even before (son) investiture”.

Kamala Harris reiterated her positions on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, recalling “the right to defend oneself” of Israel after the attacks of October 7, and the fact that ““Far too many Palestinians are dying.” Regarding the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin “would make short work of it” by Donald Trump et “would currently be sitting in kyiv, his gaze turned towards the rest of Europe, starting with Poland” if the Republican were in the White House, she said.

The candidate also attacked her Republican rival on his relationship with leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – a leader with illiberal and authoritarian tendencies, often held up as a model by the Trumpist camp.Donald Trump wants to be a dictator (…) We know that dictators support you, they know that they can manipulate you.” “Many leaders have told me that you are a disgrace”, the vice-president said.