Stepon and Argentine Football Association (AFA) launched NFT

Stepon has announced a new Global Alliance with the Argentine Soccer Association, the World Champion and one of the most celebrated parties in the history of football. Both are combined to increase sports in the web 3 world with NFT.

This association, which will last for two years, combines two global leaders in their respective fields: Stepon, Web 3 spaces More than 5.7 million registered users worldwideAnd the Argentine Football Association, the home of a national team that has become synonymous with excellence, emotion and football legacy.

Known for its domain on the playground, the Argentine Football Association continues to inspire millions with their discipline, style and spirit champions.

As part of it, Stepon has re -defined the way people are related to physical practice Rewards physical activity with real valueThe This cooperation fus the two worlds, the power of the elite levels to a world community of dynamic people.

Argentine national team Spirit, now in the form of exclusive NFT

To start the association, StepN and AFA will start first at the end of this month Several raffles that will provide limited edit genital shoesThe digital Argentine team is designed to respect the rich inheritance of the team. Inspired by national colors, iconic players and championship moments, the pieces celebrate various aspects of the history of the team.

AFA’s Commercial Director and Marketing Lendro Peterson says:

«As part of our global expansion, the Argentine Football Association is involved with leaders worldwide in every particular field and in multiple markets.</em> AFA and StepN will work together in a series of NFT release that promotes a healthy, intelligent and fun way of life.«.

FSL’s CO -Founder Yao shared his views on color cooperation:

«A cooperation with the National Association of Argentina is an incredible milestone, not just for Stepine, but for the entire Web3 movement. As the world champion, they represent discipline, superiority and emotion, qualities that inspire our world community every day. This alliance is much more than football or fitness: it is about to connect people through movement, inheritance and sharing ambition«.

StepN and AFA re -define how fond of football lives

As part of this long -term cooperation, StepN and AFA will also present a series Official T -shirts are signed and physical awards with entry for the AFA match. Thus, they provide unique ways to interact with their favorite groups both online and in real life.

This association wants to build a future where sports, technologies and movements come together.

About the stipen

Stepon is Web 3 is the main application of lifestyleIncluding more than 5.7 million registered users. By encouraging practice through awards, the application requires that users receive virtual NFT shoes and receive rewards while walking, jogging or running.

Over the years, Stepon has established coalitions with recognized brands such as Adidas, Atletico de Madrid, Steve AOKi and ASICS.

Learn more about steps on your social networks: Telegram | X | Instagram | YouTube

The contents and links provided in this article only meet for informative purposes. Cryptonotics does not provide legal, financial or investment recommendations or councils. The risk of investing in cryptocurrency is higher through ICO and token pressles. Each interested party must run their own research and invest at their own risk. Cryptonotics does not support any investment offers or similar propaganda here. See our responsibility discharge for more information.