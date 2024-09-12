The anthem “Parade” will be released on streaming platforms on the night of Thursday to Friday

You must have heard it this summer. Paradethe anthem of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, will be released on streaming platforms on Friday, September 13 at midnight, announced Thierry Reboul, the Paris 2024 ceremonies director, In West FranceThe track will be available on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music in a full 11-minute version and a condensed 5-minute and 40-second version.

The title, composed by Victor Le Masne, mixes pop, symphony orchestra, choirs and electro loops typical of the French Touch. “It’s a great joy that this musical adventure continues beyond the Games. What ‘Parade’ has become has completely overwhelmed me. We lived and dreamed with this piece.”explained the composer of Parade has West France. “It’s the soundtrack of an emotion. When you hear it, you remember the moment you shared or watched. Music brings back memories.”