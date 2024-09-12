The French people’s vote must “always be taken into account”, declares Emmanuel Macron

The President of the Republic spoke on Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the Council of State.

This little sentence from the President of the Republic will not fail to provoke a reaction. Emmanuel Macron declared, Wednesday, September 11, during the opening ceremony of the Council of State that it was necessary “always take into account” the “suffrage” French people.

“The people, who are sovereign today, express themselves through suffrage, which must always be taken into account because it is the primary fact in any democracy.”stressed Emmanuel Macron in front of the magistrates of the highest administrative jurisdiction (at 24m40s in the video below).

The New Popular Front (NFP) has denounced a “election volley” after the appointment by the head of state of a right-wing Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, while the left came out on top in the second round of voting on July 7.

The Head of State recalled how “Our Western democracies have been deeply affected, sometimes destabilized by transitions and shocks” – climatic, energy, geopolitics – and citizens affected by the “feeling of losing control of their lives”.

Faced with this observation, he pleaded for a “reinforced culture of the effectiveness of public action” and for a “simplification de nos actions collectives”a message which was also clearly addressed to the new Prime Minister Michel Barnier.