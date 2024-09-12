The main accused Dominique Pelicot again exempted from hearing, a medical examination ordered

The president of the court will decide on a possible suspension of several days at the end of this expert appraisal.

A trial still without the main accused. Visibly weakened, Wednesday September 11, in the prisoners’ box, Dominique Pelicotthe main accused in the Mazan rape trial, was again excused from hearing, for the third consecutive day.The medical examination was ordered during the day, explained the president of the court. It is only at the end of this that the magistrate will decide on the continuation of the trial and a possible suspension of several days, the time for Dominique Pelicot to recover his health.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, who was initially due to be questioned on Tuesday afternoon, could now be heard on Thursday afternoon, “depending on his state of health”specified the president of the court. On Wednesday morning, the accused arrived in his box with the help of his cane, because he suffers from hip problems, wearing a long-sleeved grey jacket. He appeared very weak, his facial features very drawn, holding his head in his hands.

The eighth day of the hearing in this extraordinary trial, in which Dominique Pelicot and 50 other men, aged 26 to 74, are being tried in Avignon, will therefore continue without the septuagenarian who has been suffering from intestinal pain since last weekend.

Dominique Pelicot is accused of drugging his wife with anxiolytics and then raping her and having her raped by dozens of strangers he recruited on the internet, over a period of ten years, from July 2011 to October 2020, mainly at the couple’s home in Mazan, a town of 6,000 inhabitants in Vaucluse where they had moved in March 2013.