The main accused, Dominique Pelicot, whose health “has worsened”, will be absent “at least” until Monday

The trial continues with the hearing of experts on the other accused in the trial which is being held at the Avignon courthouse.

Dominique Pelicot, the main accused in the Mazan rape trial, is unable to appear before Monday, announced on Wednesday, September 11, the president of the Vaucluse criminal court, Roger Arata, during the hearing. He is relying on the conclusions of the forensic report. Dominique Pelicot, hospitalized, was already absent on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“His health has worsened (…) He is unable to appear on Thursday and Friday. I think he will be hospitalized and treated on site. We will not be able to have Mr. Pelicot before Monday at best.”announced Roger Arata. In the meantime, the trial continues with the hearing of experts on the other accused in the trial which is being held at the Avignon courthouse.