The Poulain chocolate factory near Blois completely taken over by the Andros group

Poulain chocolates, created in 1848 in Blois, will continue to live. The Poulain chocolate factory located in Villebarou, near Blois in Loir-et-Cher, will finally be completely taken over, reports France Bleu Touraine Tuesday September 10. The only website of the chocolatier in France was due to close by the end of the yearThe announcement of an agreement between the current owner, the Carambar and Co group, and the buyer, the Andros group, was made on Tuesday morning.

The 109 employees of the Poulain factory will therefore not be made redundant as initially planned. Beyond employment, the Andros group is committed to maintaining the current production of the site and therefore continuing to produce Poulain chocolate for at least a few years. Plans to expand the activity are also mentioned in the press release sent by the current owner, the Carambar and Co group. The unions are expected to express their views on this agreement in the coming days. The social partners will be invited to a meeting for information and consultation on the takeover process.