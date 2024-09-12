These Ukrainians are demanding long-range missiles to be able to strike Russia

American Anthony Blinken and his British counterpart, in kyiv on Wednesday, announced new aid to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. But they did not give authorization to strike Russia in depth, as Voldymyr Zelensky demands.

The United States and Great Britain did not come to Ukraine empty-handed on Wednesday, September 11. They promised millions and missiles. The heads of American and British diplomacy also reaffirmed their commitment to a “victoire” from Ukraine.

But the Ukrainians expected more from this visit: they hoped a green light from the West authorizing them to strike military targets on Russian territory with long-range weapons. There has been no commitment on this subject: kyiv claims that this would allow for a reduction in bombings against civilians and the army, while Moscow is accused of having received ballistic missiles from Iran.

In the streets of the Ukrainian capital, Tetiana heads towards the kyiv train station, a small suitcase, her cat in a box. “I am going to Europe because our city of Zaporizhia is being terribly bombedshe explains. Not sleeping at night, constant explosions, those damn drones, those missiles, it’s hell on Earth.” Tetiana knows that if Ukraine had the opportunity to strike Russia, the bombing of her city would decrease. But the Western allies are procrastinating. So Tetiana sends them this message: “Stop being afraid of that old goat Putin! What are you waiting for? It’s time to end this whole mess!”

“I invite Macron to come to Zaporizhia. Let him see the missiles fall… Maybe then he will get his ass in gear and help us.” Tetiana, who was Zaporizhia to franceinfo

Ukraine is being hit by Russia on a daily basis: strikes killed four people in Lviv last week, for example. Volodymyr still has tears in his eyes: “What happened in Lviv, the father who lost his wife and three children, is terrifying. The Russians are constantly hitting us. So if we could destroy their planes on their airfields, if we had fewer air attacks, of course it would be a relief.”

This decision to be able to strike Russian territory would also be a way of fighting on equal terms, according to Victor, an artilleryman on the front line. “When we are on the front, the hovering bombs of 500 to 1500 kg fall on us. They level everything. And we can’t destroy the plane that drops themhe explains. Our infantrymen are not holding out, they are retreating because these bombs are destroying everything, our positions, our trenches.”

“We need to destroy the archer, not just his arrows.” Victor, gunner on the front line to franceinfo

“Russia has carte blanche, the soldier resumes, She receives weapons from Iran, North Korea… She doesn’t ask anyone’s permission to shoot. She receives weapons and she hits us!” Indeed, Russia is striking, and at a frantic pace. Last week, Moscow dropped more than 800 gliding bombs on Ukrainian territory.