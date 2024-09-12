You are Here
Thousands of mussel shells will be used to make benches
Thousands of mussel shells will be used to make benches

Several hundred tons of mussels are being tasted during the Lille flea market which is taking place this year on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.

During the Lille flea market, the shells gathered in the piles of mussels are collected to be recycled. (LOUISE FORBIN / RADIO FRANCE)

This year, the mussel shells from the Lille flea market will be transformed into slats to make benches, according to a statement from Wednesday, September 11. France Blue North. Every year, several hundred tons of mussels are tasted during the Lille flea market. For two days, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September, around twenty piles of mussels will appear in the streets. All will then be collected by the city services on Sunday evening.

The collected shells will then be sent to Wasterial, formerly Ethnisi, which will take care of recycling them. The company will therefore crush and grind them in order to transform them into slats to make benches. In previous years, the mussels were used to make wall tiles or ornaments on small tables but also furniture.

