Three attacks “were foiled” during the Olympic Games period, announces the national anti-terrorism prosecutor

These planned attacks were foiled in Paris and Saint-Etienne, Olivier Christen said on franceinfo on Wednesday. The main threat remains “the jihadist threat.”

“There were three attacks that were foiled at that time”during the Olympic Games period, Saint-Etiennebut also in Paris, “against Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris and two people from Gironde”specifies Olivier Christen, national anti-terrorism prosecutor, on franceinfo Wednesday September 11. There were five indictments in total, including one minor.

“In the first half of 2024, we have approximately 3 times more proceedings in jihadist litigation than there were” in the same period in 2023, says Olivier Christen, national anti-terrorism prosecutor. main threat stay “the jihadist threat”. “This represents 80% of the procedures opened by my public prosecutor’s office”he adds.

Attack plans “There were 936 home searches in 2024 (in France). There were 153 in 2023,” says Olivier Christen. pic.twitter.com/2IN9z9wBwx — franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 11, 2024

In detail, Olivier Christen specifies that an attack was foiled “against bar-type establishments, around the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint Etienne”. Another group had “rather planned attacks against Israeli institutions.” At the same time, two people from Gironde had planned to attack during the Olympic Games.

All the women who were “agreed to be repatriated with their children were repatriated”says the national anti-terrorism prosecutor. For about two years, “170 women returned to the territory, including 57 had been repatriated in these operations and “364 minors” returned to France “dont 169 were repatriated”explains Olivier Christen.