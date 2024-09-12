Tory Burch seeks the spirit of sport, not sportswear

Tory Burch unveiled a collection on Monday, September 9, 2024, with bold designs, imbued with the spirit of sport but without venturing into sportswear. This year, the American designer celebrated the twentieth anniversary of her eponymous house, which has become one of the must-sees at New York Fashion Week.

Freedom and movement are found in loose wool pants and wrap dresses. Power, on the other hand, shines through in the assembly of different pieces, fabrics and cuts, at the service of a woman who wants to be seen without exposing herself.

Once again, the Pennsylvania native has distanced herself from the style that made her famous, namely the combination of the bourgeois New England look (“preppy”) and a bohemian coloring.

A regular at New York’s iconic locations, Tory Burch this time chose the top floor of the former Domino’s sugar factory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with a breathtaking view of Manhattan. In addition to Ana Wintour, actresses Michelle Williams and Elizabeth Olsen were there.

“I talk a lot with our teams. I want a dialogue”Tory Burch explained.I want to evolve and go in new directions, but it is important to maintain continuity.”