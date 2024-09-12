Truffaut customer data stolen after cyberattack targeting one of its service providers

Contacted by franceinfo, the company explained on Wednesday that it had filed a complaint and notified the CNIL and its customers, as required by law. “No banking data is concerned,” the company emphasizes.

After the data leaks at Boulanger and CultureOn Wednesday, September 11, the gardening and pet store Truffaut reported a leak of its customer data due to an attack on an external service provider.

“We sincerely regret this incident, which has now been resolved.”Truffaut wrote to his customers, claiming that his site was working “completely normal and safe, with increased vigilance”.

Contacted by franceinfo, the company explained that it had filed a complaint and notified the CNIL and its customers, as required by law. The company explained that it was not, for the moment, able to give a figure for the number of customers affected, and was continuing its analyses. The data that leaked could be “personal data related to the order” – “name, first name, email address, delivery address”the brand specifies to franceinfo. “No banking data is involved”Truffaut emphasizes.