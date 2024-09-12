You are Here
Truffaut customer data stolen after cyberattack targeting one of its service providers
Breaking news

Truffaut customer data stolen after cyberattack targeting one of its service providers

2 min read

Contacted by franceinfo, the company explained on Wednesday that it had filed a complaint and notified the CNIL and its customers, as required by law. “No banking data is concerned,” the company emphasizes.

Published


Reading time: 1 min

The facade of a Truffaut store in Paris on December 18, 2023. (MAGALI COHEN / AFP)

After the data leaks at Boulanger and CultureOn Wednesday, September 11, the gardening and pet store Truffaut reported a leak of its customer data due to an attack on an external service provider.

“We sincerely regret this incident, which has now been resolved.”Truffaut wrote to his customers, claiming that his site was working “completely normal and safe, with increased vigilance”.

Contacted by franceinfo, the company explained that it had filed a complaint and notified the CNIL and its customers, as required by law. The company explained that it was not, for the moment, able to give a figure for the number of customers affected, and was continuing its analyses. The data that leaked could be “personal data related to the order”“name, first name, email address, delivery address”the brand specifies to franceinfo. “No banking data is involved”Truffaut emphasizes.

keywords associated with this article

Source link

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Breaking news

The regulated electricity tariff will fall “by at least 10% on February 1”, predicts the Energy Regulatory Commission

3 min read
Politics

French gastronomy in African time

3 min read
Breaking news

These Ukrainians are demanding long-range missiles to be able to strike Russia

3 min read
Politics

At the Mazan rape trial, Dominique Pelicot still absent, the hearing stalls

3 min read