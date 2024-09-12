A “victory plan” is to be unveiled before the second peace summit in Ukraine expected at the end of the year.

The “victoire” Ukraine’s war with Russia depends on “basically” of American support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday, September 11. These statements come as the presidential election approaches November in the United States. A “victory plan” is to be unveiled before the second peace summit in Ukraine expected at the end of the year and aims to “seriously strengthen Ukraine” and to “to force Russia to end the war”he said.

The Ukrainian head of state had already mentioned the preparation of this plan during a press conference at the end of August, without giving further details. He had then limited himself to saying that the Ukrainian incursion in the Russian region of Kursk started at the beginning of the same month was part of it, with the hope of establishing a balance of power more favorable to kyiv in the event of negotiations with Moscow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Lammy were in kyiv to confirm their countries’ commitment and in particular to discuss easing the rules on the use of Western weapons against Russia at a time when the latter is accused of having received ballistic missiles from Iran.