UN convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army, spokesman says

This was not the first time that UN vehicles have been targeted since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“It could have ended in tragedy.” A UN convoy identified as such, due to participate in the polio vaccination campaign, was held at gunpoint for several hours on Monday, September 9, in Gaza by the Israeli army, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General denounced on Tuesday.

The convoy of several UN agencies, including the Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), “was arrested by Israeli forces” at the Al-Rachid checkpoint even though he had all the necessary authorizations, assured Stéphane Dujarric. “The situation quickly escalated, with soldiers pointing their weapons directly at our personnel.”the spokesman said.

“The UN vehicles were surrounded by Israeli forces and shots were fired.” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General quoted by AFP

Israeli tanks and a bulldozer then approached, “pushing in UN vehicles in front and behind, compacting the convoy”added Stéphane Dujarric, noting that employees could not safely exit the vehicles.

In late August, a World Food Programme vehicle was shot several times at another Israeli army checkpoint in Gaza. And this was not the first time that UN vehicles had been hit by gunfire since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement on October 7.