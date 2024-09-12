You are Here
UN convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army, spokesman says
Breaking news

UN convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army, spokesman says

2 min read

This was not the first time that UN vehicles have been targeted since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Published


Updated


Reading time: 1 min

The logo of a UN agency in Gaza, May 28, 2024. (EYAD BABA / AFP)

“It could have ended in tragedy.” A UN convoy identified as such, due to participate in the polio vaccination campaign, was held at gunpoint for several hours on Monday, September 9, in Gaza by the Israeli army, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General denounced on Tuesday.

The convoy of several UN agencies, including the Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), “was arrested by Israeli forces” at the Al-Rachid checkpoint even though he had all the necessary authorizations, assured Stéphane Dujarric. “The situation quickly escalated, with soldiers pointing their weapons directly at our personnel.”the spokesman said.

“The UN vehicles were surrounded by Israeli forces and shots were fired.”

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General

quoted by AFP

Israeli tanks and a bulldozer then approached, “pushing in UN vehicles in front and behind, compacting the convoy”added Stéphane Dujarric, noting that employees could not safely exit the vehicles.

In late August, a World Food Programme vehicle was shot several times at another Israeli army checkpoint in Gaza. And this was not the first time that UN vehicles had been hit by gunfire since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement on October 7.

keywords associated with this article

Source link

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Breaking news

The regulated electricity tariff will fall “by at least 10% on February 1”, predicts the Energy Regulatory Commission

3 min read
Politics

French gastronomy in African time

3 min read
Breaking news

These Ukrainians are demanding long-range missiles to be able to strike Russia

3 min read
Politics

At the Mazan rape trial, Dominique Pelicot still absent, the hearing stalls

3 min read