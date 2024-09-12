VIDEO. South America is suffocating under the multiple fires that ravage the Amazon

Fires: South America hit by wildfires Since the beginning of the year, the Amazon rainforest has been ravaged by numerous fires. The smoke from these intense forest fires has reached Brazilian megacities. (France 2)

Since the beginning of the year, the Amazon rainforest has been ravaged by numerous fires. The smoke from these intense forest fires has reached Brazilian megacities.

L’Amazonia is burning. The largest rainforest on the planet has been ravaged by terrible fires in recent weeks. And the situation continues to get worse. A historic drought hit the Amazon between June and November 2023. It affected millions of people across the Amazon basin, stoked massive wildfires, reduced major rivers and wreaked catastrophic havoc on wildlife.

Smoke from forest fires has tinted the skies of some major Brazilian cities. They appear to be covered in thick fog. It is sometimes difficult to distinguish buildings from a distance that would normally be perfectly visible. Health authorities are reporting an increase in asthma attacks, as well as cases of pneumonia and sinusitis.