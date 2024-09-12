Vladimir Putin’s fall will be “swift and unexpected,” predicts Vladimir Kara-Mourza, opponent of the Russian president after prison

War in Ukraine: Putin’s fall will be “rapid and unexpected”, believes Vladimir Kara-Mourza, opponent of the Kremlin Released during the last prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, Vladimir Kara-Mourza, a fervent opponent of Vladimir Putin who was condemned by the regime, is the guest of the 8 p.m. news on Tuesday, September 10. (France 2)

War in Ukraine: Putin’s fall will be “rapid and unexpected”, believes Vladimir Kara-Mourza, opponent of the Kremlin Released during the last prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, Vladimir Kara-Mourza, a fervent opponent of Vladimir Putin who was condemned by the regime, is the guest of the 8 p.m. news on Tuesday, September 10. (France 2)

Released in the last prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, he spent two and a half years behind bars. He was on the set of France 2’s “20 Heures” on Tuesday.

He dared to criticize the war that Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine: Vladimir Kara-Mourza is an opponent of the Russian president, he survived two poisonings. Released a month ago as part of an exchange, he agreed to speak on France 2’s “20 Heures” on Tuesday, September 10. “It was almost the death penalty”he explains about his 25-year sentence in a Siberian prison.

The prisoner exchange between the West and Russia, from which he benefited, “is a miracle made possible by public opinion in democratic countries”he adds. And to evoke the “Russian political prisoners” released on this occasion, which is “a very important message of solidarity from the democratic world”estimates Vladimir Kara-Mourza.

Considering that “The History of Russia”, “Vladimir Putin’s regime seems stable and eternal, until the moment it falls. It will be quick, it will be unexpected”analyzes Vladimir Kara-Mourza, referring to the head of the Kremlin.