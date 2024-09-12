War in the Gaza Strip: 18 people, including several UN staff, died in an Israeli strike on a school, according to the Civil Defense

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke on X on Thursday about the deaths of six employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in this strike.

The Gaza Civil Defense announced that 18 people, including UN staff, were killed on Wednesday, September 11. in an Israeli airstrike on a school Nuseirat converted into shelter for displaced people, Israeli army claims to have targeted “terrorists” you Hamas.

The death toll stands at 18, including two employees of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal, who had previously reported 14 deaths. At least 18 people were also injured, according to this source.

Just Tragic.#Gaza

Six @UNRWA colleagues killed today when two airstrikes hit a school and its surroundings in Nuseirat in the middle areas.

This is the highest death toll among our staff in a single incident.

Among those killed was the manager of the UNRWA shelter and other… — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 11, 2024

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed the death of UNRWA collaborators on the site, mentioning for its part the number of six dead.“A school converted into a shelter for 12,000 people was again targeted by Israeli airstrikes today. Six of our UNRWA colleagues are among the dead”he said on the X network.

What’s happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable. A school turned shelter for around 12,000 people was hit by Israeli airstrikes again today. Six of our @UNRWA colleagues are among those killed. These dramatic violations of international humanitarian law need to stop now. — Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 11, 2024

“What is happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable”Antonio Guterres stressed, declaring that “these dramatic violations of international humanitarian law must cease immediately.” According to UNRWA, “This is the highest number of deaths among our employees in one go.”

The Israeli army said in a statement that its air force had “carried out a precision strike on terrorists operating inside a Hamas command center” in Al-Jouni school. The Hamas government’s press service in the Gaza Strip said the school, which is run by UNRWA, was sheltering about 5,000 displaced people at the time of the strike.

In recent months, the army has struck several schools in the Gaza Strip, accusing them of hosting Hamas command centers, something the Palestinian Islamist movement denies. Tens of thousands of displaced people have sought shelter in schools since the war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.