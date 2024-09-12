2.7 million applications in the first half of the year, a “record”, according to the Social Union for Housing

The number of households waiting for social housing reached 2.7 million in the first half of 2024, 100,000 more than in 2023, it was announced on Wednesday, September 11, Emmanuelle Cosse, president of the Social Union for Housing (USH) which represents social landlords.

“This is a demand that is increasing everywhere. It is the same phenomenon as in previous years in all regions and which shows how the issue of access to affordable housing remains very important.”she commented at a press conference, speaking of a “new record”In detail, more than 1.8 million households are waiting for their first home and 870,000 already housed in the existing housing stock are waiting for a new one.

“We have seen an acceleration in demand in the first half of the year and that is what is relatively worrying.”pointed out the former Minister of Housing. This deterioration is accompanied by a drop in the number of approvals for new social housing.

Some 82,200 social housing units were approved in 2023, compared to 124,200 in 2016, for a total of 182,300. “lost housing” over the years, the USH takes into account the year 2016 as a reference.

In addition to the effects of the health crisis and the war in Ukraine, donors blame the drop in state production targets and the “solidarity rent reduction” (RLS) which has been imposed on them since 2018 to compensate for the five euro reduction in personalized housing assistance (APL). Emmanuelle Cosse also denounced a freeze on credits granted for the renovation of social housing.

“Absolutely unacceptable”

In October, at the closing of the HLM congress in Nantes, former housing minister Patrice Vergriete announced a budget of 1.2 billion euros over three years, or 400 million euros per year, to renovate the social housing sector.

“The resigning government has not kept its commitments (…) This envelope has already been frozen without prior debate in July by (the resigning Minister of Economy), Bruno Le Maire, more than half of it »said Mr.me Cosse. A situation all the more damaging, according to her, as the lessors were “capable of consuming a billion in aid.”

“The government has not even been able to keep a commitment it made, which it included in the finance law, for six months; this is absolutely unacceptable.”she lamented.

The HLM movement also estimates that “14 billion euros” the amount of funding “taken from social housing since summer 2017”due to the RLS, the increase in the Livret A rate to 3% and the increase in the VAT rate on social housing, from 5.5% to 10%.

Social landlords are largely financed by savings, particularly through the Livret A savings account, which the Caisse des Dépôts uses to lend to social housing organisations. The loans are also indexed to the Livret A rate. When interest rates rise, their debt increases.

The USH president was speaking before the HLM Congress, organized from September 24 to 26 in Montpellier on the theme of « l’innovation » in construction, social or environmental matters.

“I want to propose a win-win pact to the Prime Minister”continued Mr.me Cosse, believing that the government needs the HLM movement “to decarbonize” the housing stock and “ensuring the construction industry with a volume of renovation over the years”.

In a political and economic context “extremely vague”, “Our fear is, on the one hand, that we will lack visibility, but, above all, that we will be faced with a budget that is recessionary and that will cut us off.”she said, also recalling the situation “dramatic” private housing actors.

