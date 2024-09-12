a success thanks to enormous means and a lot of pressure

Police officers check people who came to attend a guided urban tour of Saint-Denis called by the Saccage 2024 collective, to raise awareness of the social and environmental impact of the Olympic Games. Around fifteen people were fined by the police. Place de la Porte de Paris, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), August 8, 2024. VALERIE DUBOIS / HANS LUCAS VIA AFP

No attacks to deploreapparently decreasing crime, at least in the areas dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games (OPG), courts that function well. The assessment – still provisional – of the Paris 2024 OPG in terms of security and justice is undeniably positive. But it must be seen in the light of the immense resources deployed: staff mobilized in full force, holidays postponed, bonuses and resources distributed without counting. If the backlash is certain in budgetary terms, it will also be so in terms of the rule of law, so massive have the extraordinary provisions been used.

No attack, but at the cost of massive obstacles

Apart from the initial failure, which consisted of not detecting the preparation concerted sabotage on the night of July 25-26targeting high-speed rail lines, the Olympic Games took place without any alerts or incidents on the terrorist threat side. A result welcomed on Wednesday, September 11, on Franceinfoby the national anti-terrorism prosecutor, Olivier Christen. Fears were nevertheless high, particularly regarding the so-called endogenous threat and knife attacks, which are particularly difficult to prevent.

In an interview given to Sunday newspaper (JDD) you 1is September, the resigning Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, attributes this positive assessment to the measures taken during the months and weeks preceding the Games. These range from the staggering figure of 1.2 million administrative investigations carried out on people accredited for the Olympic Games or, on the sidelines of the Games, to the 559 individual administrative control and surveillance measures (Micas), restrictions on movement, imposed on people deemed potentially dangerous, through to the 848 home visits − the equivalent of administrative searches. On the occasion of the Olympic Games, according to the figures communicated by Place Beauvau to JDD92 expulsions were pronounced as well as 20 revocations of nationality (of foreigners convicted of terrorism).

Never, since the state of emergency, established in the aftermath of the attacks of November 13, 2015, have so many restrictive measures of freedoms been taken. The use of Micas was particularly massive and indistinct. They targeted a large proportion of people who have never been convicted nor even indicted or arrested in connection with acts of terrorism. They were all issued at the end of June or the beginning of July for a period of three months, thus far exceeding the period of the Olympic Games. They also gave rise to 154 convictions for violations of traffic restrictions or the requirement to check in.

