Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru, has died

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori died on Wednesday, September 11, at the age of 86, in Lima, Peru. “After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just gone to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you for everything, Dad!”wrote his children Keiko, Hiro, Sachie and Kenji Fujimori on the social network X.

The former autocrat, who ruled the country with an iron fist for ten years, had been released from prison nine months earlier, freed by a decision of the Constitutional Court in December 2023, while he was serving a twenty-five-year prison sentence for crimes of human rights violations and corruption, which took place under his presidency between 1990 and 2000.

Alberto Fujimori is undoubtedly one of the most controversial figures in Peruvian history. Hated by some, idolized by others, the fate of Alberto Fujimori has never ceased to unleash passions in a country divided when it comes to the former president.

Born on July 28, 1938 in Lima, this son of Japanese immigrants was nevertheless totally unknown when he ran for president in 1990. A former rector of the agrarian university of La Molina, he had no political experience and, faced with the millionaire campaign of the writer Mario Vargas Llosa supported by the right-wing forces, his candidacy seemed doomed to failure. However, the agricultural engineer created a surprise by reaching the second round of the election in April 1990. His campaign led in the poorest neighborhoods, like his figure as an outsider opposed to traditional politicians, seduced.

Peru was then in the midst of an economic crisis. Inflation reached 7,500% while the armed conflict launched in 1980 between the security forces and the far-left guerrillas of the Shining Path and the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement deepened without finding a solution. In this context, the candidacy of the now popular “Chino” (“Chinese” in reference to his Asian origins) caused a wave of hope among Peruvians who, against all odds, elected him to lead the country with the support of the left-wing parties.

“Fuji shock”

Two weeks after his inauguration, Alberto Fujimori nevertheless took his voters by surprise by announcing the implementation of a shock economic policy to get the country out of the crisis. Unexpected, the measure was even more drastic than the austerity advocated by his opponents during the campaign and which he had heavily criticized. The “Fuji shock” was the first 180 degree turn observed by the new president. Another contested decision: the forced closure of Congress on April 5, 1992, described as a “self-coup d’état”. The measure was popular but went against any democratic functioning. The opposition cried dictatorship, without success. In the process, Fujimori convened a constituent assembly to draft a new fundamental law, approved by referendum. A Constitution that gave the State a subsidiary role in relation to private activity.

Re-elected in 1995, Fujimori enjoyed great support, particularly in the most deprived areas, who were grateful to him: many schools and roads were built during his term in deprived neighborhoods. Intoxicated by the power he embodied, Mr. Fujimori sought a third election in 2000 despite the constitutional ban, and won under accusations of fraud. Everything then collapsed around the Peruvian president. His right-hand man and great ally since the early 1990s, Vladimir Montesinos, was implicated in numerous corruption scandals, for which he was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison a few years later.

Alberto Fujimori, who was also implicated, took advantage of a trip to Brunei in September 2000 to flee to Japan, where he had nationality. While demonstrations against him were raging in Peru, he resigned from the presidency on 19 November 2000, sending a fax from Tokyo, where he settled.

Total impunity in Japan

A new life thus begins for the former president, who enjoys total impunity on Japanese soil. Citing his Japanese nationality, Japan refuses to extradite him despite accusations of corruption, embezzlement and crimes against humanity made in Peru. Why did he decide to leave his Japanese exile in 2005 to go to Santiago, Chile? No one really knows.

Did the former president think he would run for the 2006 Peruvian presidential election scheduled for a few months later? One thing is certain: his arrival in Santiago on November 6, 2005 took everyone by surprise and created a real political earthquake in the region. A long legal battle ensued for the former president.

Arrested by the Chilean authorities upon his arrival in Santiago, Alberto Fujimori was detained. Peru filed an extradition request that Chile eventually accepted in 2007. Immediately transferred to Lima to a specially designed detention center, the former president then faced a mega-trial bringing together all the accusations against him. On April 7, 2009, Alberto Fujimori, who pleaded his innocence, was finally sentenced to twenty-five years in prison for corruption and human rights violations.

The court found Fujimori responsible for the massacres of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, perpetrated in 1991 and 1992 by the “Colina Group”, a secret commando made up of military personnel who carried out numerous assassinations as part of the fight against terrorism. The killings left 25 dead, men, women and children. At the end of a trial considered exemplary, the court determined that the former head of state was not only aware of the existence of the Colina group but that he directed its operations.

The verdict is welcomed by NGOs: it is the first time that a head of state has been convicted by his country’s justice system for human rights violations. Mr. Fujimori’s opponents also welcome the conviction of a dictator whom they accuse of having destroyed Peru’s system of representation and widespread corruption at the highest levels of the state sphere.

The sentence is, however, far from unanimous. In Peru, part of the population attributes the end of terrorism in the 1990s to Alberto Fujimori. It was under his government that the leader of the Shining Path, Abimael Guzman, was arrested in 1992, a detention that marked the beginning of the end of the far-left guerrilla movement.

His daughter, his political heiress

Many Peruvians also believe that by pursuing a liberal economic policy based on a wave of massive privatizations, Alberto Fujimori not only restored a country that was in ruins at the end of the 1980s, but was also at the origin of the economic growth that the country experienced until the end of the 2010s. Arguments that his daughter and political heir Keiko took up during her presidential campaign in 2011 and 2016. Two elections that she lost by a narrow margin, but which showed the strength of Fujimoriism, a movement mainly based on the cult of the former president.

Weakened by corruption cases and accused of being gangrenous by a criminal organization, the movement has however suffered from the pretrial detention, in October 2018, of Keiko Fujimori, in the Odebrecht affair, named after this Brazilian construction company accused of having paid bribes throughout Latin America. In January 2020, Fuerza Popular, his party, retained only 15 of the 73 seats it had held since 2016.

A week before Keiko Fujimori’s arrest in October 2018, her father Alberto had also returned to detention. Because Alberto Fujimori spent the last years of his life trying to get out of prison and denouncing his conditions of incarceration. Insisting on the fragile state of health of the former head of state, his children had made a request for humanitarian pardon in October 2012, which had been refused eight months later by President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016). A rejection motivated in particular by Alberto Fujimori’s lack of repentance towards the victims of the Colina Group.

In December 2017, Mr Humala’s successor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (“PPK”), granted the former autocrat a pardon on medical grounds after 12 years in prison. PPK had pledged during his 2016 presidential campaign not to release Mr Fujimori. “Those of us who consider ourselves democrats cannot allow Alberto Fujimori to die in prison. Justice is not vengeance.”justified the president, referring to his arterial and cardiac problems.

The controversial decision sparked widespread criticism abroad and divided Peruvian opinion, with half of it criticizing the pardon. by expressing it repeatedly through demonstrations and accusing Mr Kuczynski of having negotiated it in exchange for his continued power with the support of the political movement founded by Mr Fujimori – while the other half believed that the former autocrat had already paid his debt and that it was time to turn the page on the “years of lead”.

“Supreme and main person responsible” for forced sterilizations

In October 2018, the Supreme Court of Justice annulled this pardon, deeming admissible a request from victims of the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres and refuting the terminal nature of Alberto Fujimori’s illness. “The end of my life is near,” tweeted the then 80-year-old man when he announced his return to prison on January 23, 2019, after spending a hundred days at the Centenario clinic in Lima, following a malaise just after the announcement that his pardon had been revoked.

In April 2022, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (ICtHR) had blocked a new attempt at early release of the former president, decided by the Constitutional Court three weeks earlier, but the latter ultimately overrode the opinion of the ItHR by ordering his release in December 2023, for health reasons.

At the end of his life, Alberto Fujimori was still being pursued for the torture and murder of six villagers in Pativilca, north of Lima, by a death squad in 1992. He had also been caught up in the scandal of hundreds of thousands of forced sterilizations carried out as part of a plan to reduce the birth rate in the late 1990s. After more than twenty years of waiting, the case reached the criminal justice system in March 2022, which opened an investigation, in which Mr. Fujimori was named as the “supreme and principal responsible” of this policy. But the investigation was canceled by the Supreme Court on November 30, 2023, sending the case back to its starting point.