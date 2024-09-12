Allies divided over using their missiles to strike deep into Russia

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv on September 11, 2024. LEON NEAL / VIA REUTERS

The pressure is increasing on the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and France regarding the conditions of use of long-range missiles supplied to the Ukrainians in recent months, capable of striking deep into Russian territory and destroying its infrastructure (bridges, roads, railways) or its bases.

As kyiv seeks to retain conquered areas during its surprise summer offensive (about 1,300 square kilometers) in the Russian region of Kurskwhile limiting the advance of the enemy army in the Donbass, positions in favor of lifting restrictions on the use of certain weapons supplied by the West – those which can exceed 250 kilometers in range – are increasing.

The subject was at the heart of an unprecedented joint visit to kyiv on Wednesday, September 11, by the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the head of British diplomacy, David Lammy. The two men met with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been campaigning for such an option for many months. But nothing concrete has been announced. “The trip proves that we are determined to ensure Ukraine’s success”Mr. Blinken simply reaffirmed.

The day before, however, US President Joe Biden had declared that his administration was “working” on lifting restrictions. According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington on Friday to clarify his plan. “This includes better understanding what kyiv wants to achieve and why. (…) before making a decision »the agency wrote, citing unidentified members of the US administration.

This prospect is taken seriously by the Kremlin, which promised a response on Wednesday. “appropriate” in the event of a change in the doctrine of kyiv’s allies. “Every such decision taken by the West (…) is further proof of the justified, necessary and unconventional nature of the special operation” in Ukraine, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Fear of poorly controlled escalation with Russia

“If we were allowed to destroy military targets (in Russia) or weapons prepared by the enemy for its attacks in Ukraine, this would bring more security to our civilians, our people, our children”argued Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with David Lammy. “Without this, we have no chance of success. We just want to survive, we don’t want to involve you in this war.”also pleaded a Ukrainian official passing through Paris in recent days, confirming that discussions on this subject between kyiv and its allies were intense.

