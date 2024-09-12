An RN MP used her parliamentary envelope for very personal expenses

RN MP for Pas-de-Calais Christine Engrand, in the Salle des Quatre-Colonnes, at the National Assembly, in Paris, on October 3, 2023. NICOLAS MESSYASZ/SIPA

The organizers of the back-to-school seminar for National Rally (RN) deputies, on September 14 and 15 in Paris, have added a short module to the weekend program: it concerns the use of their advance on mandate expenses (AFM). This will not be useless, given the revelations of Mediapart on the expenses of the RN MP for Pas-de-Calais Christine Engrand, and the responses provided by the latter.

According to the investigative website, the 69-year-old elected official, who has been a member of parliament since June 2022, has spent more than 10,000 euros of public money on personal expenses in two years of her mandate. For the following reasons: care costs for her two dogs, monthly subscription to a dating site and funeral expenses. Expenses that she claims to have reimbursed to the National Assembly, after being denounced by a former member of her parliamentary team to the administrative services of the Palais-Bourbon.

This former collaborator had also reported the facts to representatives of the RN, writes Mediapartwithout this provoking any remonstrances, says Christine Engrand. The MP was also reinvested and comfortably re-elected during the last legislative elections, on June 30 and July 7.

“It’s not profitable at all”

“I received no training (on mandate fees) In 2022, I recognize that I should have read the book better,” she said to Mediapart. This is also what the party’s reminder to its deputies will consist of: reading the code of ethics, where the ban on using this envelope for personal expenses is stated very clearly. A sum of public money, 5,950 euros per month, which Christine Engrand also finds very insufficient: “I find that the envelope we are given is very, very short, it is not at all profitable.”

Regarding the care of her dogs, the MP also acknowledges having occasionally asked her parliamentary colleagues to take them to their kennels, but says she has found a solution to this care problem: she will only come to the Assembly two days a week, in order to reconcile the rules of ethics, the care of her Labrador and her poodle, and her personal finances. Former sales manager, Christine Engrand deplores having “lost purchasing power” after his election and not finding his way around.

She did not respond to the requests of the Monde and his office issued a statement explaining: “The member of parliament does not dispute these blunders at the start of the mandate. (…) All reported expenses have been reimbursed for several months now. A communication better framed than its initial response, described as “lunar” by a fellow Le Pen MP. “No comment”is what people around Marine Le Pen prefer to say.