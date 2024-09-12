At the Mazan rape trial, Dominique Pelicot still absent, one of his “disciples” heard in court

Pending a possible suspension of the proceedings in the afternoon, the Mazan rape trial began to address the 51 accused individually on Wednesday, September 11. A hearing which is still being held in the absence of the main one among them, the husband, Dominique Pelicot, who is ill and excused from the hearing for the third day in a row.

The septuagenarian, accused of drugging his now ex-wife, then raping her and having her raped by dozens of strangers recruited on the Internet, arrived in his box on Wednesday morning with the help of his cane, because he suffers from hip problems, wearing a gray long-sleeved jacket. He appeared visibly weakened, with very drawn facial features and holding his head in his hands. The accused will ultimately not attend the proceedings concerning the first accused.

“Depending on his health and his ability to appear”Mr Pelicot could nevertheless be questioned for the first time on Thursday afternoon, informed the president of the criminal court of Vaucluse, Roger Arata.

During the morning, the Vaucluse criminal court examined the case of Jean-Pierre M., a possible “disciple” of Dominique Pelicot and the only one of the 51 accused to be prosecuted, not for rape of the wife of the main accused, but of his own wife.

The 63-year-old man, a former truck driver in an agricultural cooperative, is accused of having reproduced the same protocol as Mr. Pelicot by drugging his partner with an anxiolytic in order to rape her, in the company of Mr. Pelicot several times. The facts allegedly took place twelve times between 2015 and 2020. “I acknowledge the facts”soberly reported Jean-Pierre M., one of the eighteen accused detained – thirty-two others appear free, and the 51e is on the run – on September 2, at the opening of the trial.

“Deserve life imprisonment”

The hearing began with the president reading the report of the personality investigator, then the testimonies of his children. His partner, who did not bring a civil action “in order to protect his children”could comment on the facts on Wednesday afternoon. “She has five children and wanted to protect them”explained on Tuesday one of the two investigation directors, Stéphan Gal, acknowledging that this may seem “It’s shocking when you see the images she saw.”.

Jean-Pierre M. “said he deserves life imprisonment, like Dominique Pelicot”Mr. Gal had also specified. In front of the investigators or the investigating magistrate, Jean-Pierre M. had explained that he had met Dominique Pelicot “without his knowledge” at the show of Coco website, closed last June. Et “of the twelve facts, it was at the request of Jean-Pierre M. that Pelicot came”Mr. Gal had specified.

“Every time he moved, (the latter) provided him with the medicine for the next time”reported Mr. Gal, corrected by Mr.e Beatrice Zavarro, lawyer for the main accused, according to whom there was only “four drug remittances”.

On Wednesday, the president of the court, Roger Arata, first read out the complicated family history of Jean-Pierre M., marked by a childhood in great poverty and a context of domestic violence, including sexual violence.

“I was raised by pigs”explained the accused, the penultimate of ten children who lived on a farm, during his interrogation after his arrest in the winter of 2021. He is expected to speak in court on Thursday.

“The facts are very serious, I think he is aware of that. This trial will be a relief, I encourage him to give himself up.”commented his 32-year-old son, who is named after his father’s first wife, saying “very difficult to understand” that his stepmother, his father’s second wife, the victim, did not file a complaint and did not become a civil party. According to his son, “It’s a certainty”Jean-Pierre M. was manipulated by Dominique Pelicot: “I have a strong belief that if he had not met this person, this would never have happened.”

A hearing schedule seriously disrupted

Scheduled for Wednesday morning, the medical examination of Dominique Pelicot ordered by the court could therefore decide to continue this trial which began on September 2 in Avignon: if his state of health does not allow it, Roger Arata could suspend the hearings for a few days, disrupting a very busy schedule which has already been seriously disrupted for a week.

“I am ordering an expert report, I will sign the order in the morning and (…) I excuse Mr. Pelicot for the day”announced the magistrate when opening the eighth day of the hearing of this extraordinary trial, after having obtained the agreement of the civil parties as well as the public prosecutor.

“I met Mr. Pelicot this morning. He was lying down sleeping in the jails. He had vomited, had fainted, and had pain in his kidneys. Physically, he is here, but I am not sure he can follow the proceedings calmly.”said his lawyer, Béatrice Zavarro, at the start of the hearing, before the debates even began.

“It is essential that Mr. Pelicot be able to appear.”confirmed one of the lawyers for the civil parties, Mr.e Stéphane Babonneau, in front of the family of the main victim, Gisèle Pelicot, 71, wearing a beige sweater and zebra-patterned pants.

Like his fifty co-defendants, most of whom are being prosecuted for aggravated rape, Dominique Pelicot risks twenty years of criminal imprisonment. The events concerning his wife took place from July 2011 to October 2020, mainly at the couple’s home in Mazan, a town of 6,000 inhabitants in Vaucluse where they had moved in March 2013.

