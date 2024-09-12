At the Mazan rape trial, Dominique Pelicot still absent, the hearing stalls

Gisèle Pelicot leaving the Avignon court with her lawyers, on the third day of the Mazan rape trial, September 11, 2024. CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

“With my husband, everything was great, he was always a very good person, a very protective dad. It’s inconceivable that he did this. He destroyed us.” The sobbing woman who spoke on Wednesday, September 11, before the Vaucluse criminal court, is not Gisèle Pelicot. And the man who listens to her while looking at his feet, in the dock, is not Dominique Pelicot.

This man, aged 63, is called Jean-Philippe Maréchal. Like the other accused, Dominique Pelicot explained to him how he drugged his wife in order to abuse her and invited him to come and rape her himself. Jean-Philippe Maréchal always refused. On the other hand, he applied Dominique Pelicot’s method at home, to whom he, in turn, suggested raping his wife, Cilia Maréchal, the woman who cries in court. Between 2015 and 2020, Dominique Pelicot went to the Maréchals’ house a dozen times, while the wife had been drugged. This is the case within the case.

The events ended one night in June 2020 when, clearly not drugged enough, Cilia Maréchal woke up with a start and surprised a pot-bellied stranger in her room, next to her husband. Dominique Pelicot fled, Jean-Philippe Maréchal tried to embroider the lie of a meeting with a stranger who wanted to see her underwear. “I didn’t believe it, but to suspect that it was for rape, no, it was unthinkable.”she says, while Jean-Philippe Maréchal sinks further and further into the box. Dominique Pelicot, however, does not sink: he is not there to listen to the story of this other woman he raped in her sleep.

For three days now, the “Pelicot trial” has been progressing without Pelicot, who is ill and excused, and the hearing has been imperceptibly stalling. The questioning of the 71-year-old accused, expected Tuesday morning, then Tuesday afternoon, then Wednesday, has been continually postponed.

As long as he is absent, we cannot hear his sons David and Florian, nor his son-in-law Pierre, nor his brother Joël, who have a lot to say, nor his ex-wife Gisèle, who must return to the bar, nor the other accused, who are stamping their feet. The trial schedule, already overloaded, was derailed at the first grain of sand.

Floating impression

The reorganization of this extraordinary hearing is a headache. No one now has the slightest idea who will be heard, and when? Some civil parties, for whom it is complicated to be in Avignon every day, are in a quandary: a son of Dominique Pelicot, noting the latter’s absence on Tuesday, had decided to take the road back to Paris, but he turned back halfway because it was ultimately a question of his father actually being back at the court on Wednesday morning, which was not the case.

