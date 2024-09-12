Chamois Niortais placed in receivership

Guy Fleurquin, president of the Chamois Niortais association, at the René-Gaillard stadium in Niort, August 2, 2024. BENOIT FELACE / PHOTOPQR/THE WESTERN COURIER/MAXPPP

Land of football, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is not having a great summer. After the placement in receivership at the end of July of the Girondins de Bordeauxthe Niort commercial court pronounced, on Tuesday September 10, the compulsory liquidation of the Chamois niortais public limited company (SA), indebted to a little over 3 million euros, Agence France-Presse (AFP) learned from the Chamois niortais FC association.

“The commercial court could not say anything else”said Guy Fleurquin, president of the association. The court considered that “the recovery (was) “clearly impossible”in the absence of a takeover project after the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings by the club’s former owners.

Regular residents of Ligue 2, the Niortais had even played a season in the elite in 1987-1988 – the only one to date. Last season, the Deux-Sèvres club finished third in National (third French division), one point away from promotion to Ligue 2, but was administratively relegated to National 2 (fourth division) at the beginning of the summer.

The Chamois Niortais, who were due to celebrate their centenary in 2025, had appealed this decision, without success, and the federal National Management Control Directorate (DNCG) had subsequently excluded him from all national championships.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers The concern of Girondins de Bordeaux employees, threatened by a job protection plan Add to your selections

The people of Niort “hope” to return to the sixth division

In the coming days, a receiver will be appointed to take stock of the claims and attempt to settle part of the debt.

It is now up to the executive committee of the French Football Federation (FFF), which is due to meet on Thursday, to decide which division Niort will be in this season. “We hope that the executive committee will become aware of the situation and get us back into R1 (sixth division). Three sanctions in the same year for the same club, that has never been seen before”expressed Guy Fleurquin, angry with the former owners of the professional structure.

While the R1 championship has been underway for three days, Niort only has fourteen players (including two goalkeepers), with no possibility of recruiting at the moment due to an unpaid transfer. Indeed, the Chamois owe 100,000 euros to the Belgian club Bruges as part of the transfer of Amadou Sagna in July 2023.

The association does not intend to abandon its young players and hopes to enter a team in the U17 National championship this season.

Newsletter « Sport » Investigations, reports, analyses: sports news in your email inbox every Saturday Register

While waiting for better days for the people of Bordeaux and Niort, the discreet Pau football club, a resident of Ligue 2 since the summer of 2020, is now the last professional representative of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.