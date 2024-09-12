“Decarbonization”, from the order of things to the watchword

History of a concept. The term “decarbonization”, increasingly used since the 2000s, entered the Larousse dictionary in 2012. Now firmly rooted in political and social vocabulary, it has become an essential watchword for public policies linked to the fight against global warming, in France as in all industrialized countries.

The word is not as new as one might think. Carbon became ubiquitous in the early 19th century.e century, under the influence of the students of Antoine Lavoisier (1743-1794). Breaking with the classical chemistry of the three “kingdoms” – animal, vegetable and mineral -, they then made carbon one of the fundamental elements of matter. It takes an infinite number of forms – solid, liquid or gaseous – and lends itself to countless uses. “Diamond is just carbon,” thus conclude Bouvard and Pécuchet, Flaubert’s two characters, from their reading of chemistry manuals.

Doctors and industrialists then speak rather of “decarbonization”. For the former, this term designates a set of vital processes linked to the cycle of matter: under the effect of respiration, wrote Antoine-François Fourcroy in 1800, the blood “is willing to oxygenate, heat up, dehydrogenate and decarbonize in the pulmonary vesicles”. For the latter, it refers to technical processes: we speak in particular of the “decarbonization of cast iron” in order to discuss different techniques used during its refining.

In recent decades, however, the concept has taken on a broader meaning. It has become the signifier of not only an economic transformation, but also a social one. In France, the national low-carbon strategy provides a roadmap for achieving the “carbon neutrality” of the country in 2050, by mobilizing all sectors of activity and by engaging public authorities and citizens to limit their “carbon footprint”.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance first defines decarbonization as “all measures and techniques to reduce carbon dioxide emissions”These include stopping the use of coal-fired power stations, eliminating combustion engine vehicles and improving the energy efficiency of buildings.

We still need to agree on how the carbon footprint is measured. A report from the think tank La Fabrique de l’industriepublished on September 5, shows for example that if CO emissions 2 are assessed per euro of added value, German industry is significantly more decarbonized than French industry. On the contrary, the gap is significantly reduced if we measure per tonne, and it disappears when taking into account the emissions induced by electricity consumption.

