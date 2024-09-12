Didier Roustan, figure of sports journalism, has died

Didier Roustan during the show “Y’a pas péno” on Europe 1, February 6, 2018. LIONEL VADAM / PHOTOPQR / L’EST REPUBLICAIN / MAXPPP

An emblematic figure in the world of football, Didier Roustan passed away on Wednesday, September 11, at the age of 66. The journalist had been fighting for several weeks “relentlessly against the disease”écrit The team – He had been one of the figures of his television channel since 1999. Words that confirmed those posted a few minutes earlier on the social network X by the mayor of Cannes (New Energy, centre-right), David Lisnard, sharing his “emotion” as for the news of the death of this “Passionate Cannes resident, attached to red and white”who loved football and “above all the beautiful acting and the beautiful stories.”

Born in Brazzaville (Republic of Congo) in 1957, Didier Roustan became a Cannes resident by adoption when his family settled on the Côte d’Azur in the early 1960s. It was in the local club, where he played as a libero before abandoning the dream of a professional career. It was also there that he developed his boundless passion for football. Until recently, he continued to share it regularly on the show “L’Equipe du soir”, of which he had the honorary title of “president for life”.