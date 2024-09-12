“DJ Mehdi. Made in France”, an exciting dive into the rap and electro scenes, which were then in full swing

DJ Mehdi (in yellow). Image taken from the documentary “DJ Mehdi. Made in France”, by Thibaut de Longeville. DR-MIXMAG

Thibaut de Longeville, director of DJ Mehdi. Made in France (Best Documentary Series Award at Canneseries in April), warns from the first images: Mehdi Faveris-Essadi was his best friend, the one with whom he could spend hours talking about a record or a film they had seen together. For example, Buena Vista Social Club (1999), by Wim Wenders, on Cuban music, or Lords of Dogtown (2004), de Catherine Hardwickeon surfing and skateboarding, which inspired his series.

This is the first pitfall that the director had to avoid: proximity to his subject, and the risk of a laudatory story in which the spectators could get lost: “I wanted a narrative with pivotal momentshe explains, which make it clear what, in his music, had a real impact on culture in France but also elsewhere, independently of my desire to pay homage to my friend, which was of moderate interest.”

Objective rather achieved without even having to interview external observers, such as journalists or musicologists. But by letting the very close ones speak: DJ Mehdi’s family (his mother, his cousin, his wife), his musician and DJ friends (M and Pedro Winter), or directors, like Romain Gavras. Thus Kery James admits that his DJ was his breath of fresh air: ” We (Mafia rappers K’1 Fry), We were prisoners of the codes of the city, we had to act tough, we had to survive. The only time I was myself was when I was with Mehdi.”

Passion and pedagogy

Using his own archives – DJ Mehdi was the one who encouraged Thibaut de Longeville to film the concert of Ideal J, his group, at the Elysée Montmartre, in Paris, in 1999, or to document all his studio sessions for his first solo album, (The Story of) Espionreleased in 2002 – audios, videos, press cuttings gleaned from specialist journalists, artistic directors, such as Nathalie Canguilhem, or videographers, such as Jérôme Thomas, the director has produced a series of six fascinating episodes.

DJ Mehdi. Made in France tells the story of the excitement of two music scenes, where many curious young people were navigating, like the DJ from Gennevilliers (Hauts-de-Seine). The other pitfall avoided by this series is also the boredom that often causes, in music films, the sequences in recording studios, often failed. Creating a piece of rap or electronic music is, in fact, most of the time, a technical, tedious and sometimes repetitive process.

