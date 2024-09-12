Edouard Philippe stages his support for Michel Barnier

At the top of the steps, on the left, the president of Horizons, Edouard Philippe welcomes the Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, in Reims (Marne), on September 11, 2024. FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP

“I will do my best to help him.” Guest of BFM-TVWednesday, September 11, Edouard Philippe reaffirmed his support for Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Heaping compliments on the new tenant of Matignon – “an experienced, methodical, upright man (…) who knows how to be firm too” – the president of Horizons recalled that his party would participate in the new government led by the member of the Republicans (LR).

The positioning of the mayor of Le Havre (Seine-Maritime) contrasts with that of the presidential party. While Renaissance is keen to impose “red lines” to the new head of the executive, who must not “take for granted” their support, Edouard Philippe spoke out against this hypothesis. “When we want to create the trust that is essential for governing together, we can throw red lines at each other. We can also say: ‘We are ready to discuss'”, the former prime minister snapped.

Earlier in the day, Michel Barnier had been welcomed by Edouard Philippe for the parliamentary days of the Horizons group, in Reims. The two men showed off their good understanding in front of the journalists, the Prime Minister declaring himself “extremely touched” par “the welcome” received, in front of a mocking Edouard Philippe. Quite the opposite of his visit the day before, carried out without cameras at the start of the school year for the deputies and senators of Ensemble pour la République (EPR), during which Mr. Barnier did not appear with his predecessor and president of the EPR group, Gabriel Attal.

“We’re starting from scratch”

While the executives of the presidential party are worried about a hardening of the Barnier government’s migration policy, Edouard Philippe is also taking the opposite view of this position, calling for more “firmness” on the subject. “No major country can accept that migration issues are issues on which it does not decide, he said on BFM-TV. But today we do not decide.” The man from Le Havre, however, spoke out against the abolition of state medical aid (a system which allows foreigners in an irregular situation to benefit from access to healthcare)envisaged by LR, without however excluding “reduce the basket of care”.

Behind this commitment alongside Michel Barnier, the desire to further confirm his break with Emmanuel Macron, who had appointed him to Matignon in 2017. Considering that the“we start from scratch”Edouard Philippe ordered the head of state not to exceed his duties. “Presiding, in Ve Republic is not inaugurating chrysanthemums. But it is not governing,” he declared, avant of to specify : “The president must preside, the government must govern.”

