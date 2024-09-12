‘Explosion’ reported at international coalition base at Baghdad airport

A « explosion » was heard late Tuesday, September 10, at a base used by the international anti-jihadist coalition in an area of ​​Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi security forces reported in a statement. A senior security official spoke of two shots fired “rockets”.

The statement from the Iraqi forces, published by the INA news agency and by General Tahseen Al Khafaji, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, assures that it is not able to determine “the origin of the explosion”but said that “air traffic” continues ” Normally “ and that“no flights were interrupted”In a tense regional context, the incident comes a few hours before a visit to Iraq by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

Tehran is a key ally of the Iraqi government, and enjoys strong influence with the country’s main Shiite political parties and the former armed groups now enlisted within the Iraqi security apparatus, the ex-paramilitaries of Hashd al-Shaabi.

“Two Katyusha-type rockets”

Asked by Agence France-Presse, a senior security official speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject assured that “two Katyusha-type rockets” were the cause of the explosion. “One fell on the compound of the Iraqi anti-terrorist forces. The second inside the base hosting the coalition” international anti-jihadist movement led by Washington, said the senior official.

General Tahseen Al Khafaji has published on his account X the official press release. “At 11 p.m. (10 p.m. in France)an explosion was heard inside Baghdad International Airport, in the area occupied by international coalition advisers”according to the text. “The Iraqi security forces were not able (…) to determine the origin of the explosion which has not been claimed”the statement added. “Air traffic is operating normally and no flights have been interrupted,” the press release continues.

For his part, a military spokesman for the Hezbollah Brigades, an influential pro-Iran armed group, castigated what he called “attack”ensuring that “The aim is to disrupt the Iranian president’s visit to Baghdad”according to a comment on his X account. He called on Iraqi security services to identify the people “involved”.

In the past, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, dozens of drone strikes and rocket attacks claimed by pro-Iranian armed groups had targeted the international coalition led by Washington in Iraq and Syria. To defuse this explosive situation and spare Iraq the fallout from regional tensions, Baghdad has begun negotiations with Washington on a ” withdrawal “ of the coalition.

The United States deploys about 2,500 troops in Iraq and nearly 900 in Syria, as part of this coalition created in 2014 to fight the jihadist group Islamic State (IS). The alliance includes troops from several other countries, including France and Great Britain.

