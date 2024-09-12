Five dead in Israeli bombing in West Bank, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Israeli army personnel deploy in Tubas, northern West Bank, September 11, 2024. ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

An Israeli bombing raid killed five people in Tubas, in the north of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian rescue services announced on Wednesday, September 11, while Israeli forces say they are carrying out a large-scale operation against armed groups supported by Iran.

The toll has not been confirmed by an independent source. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the bombing took place near the Al-Tawhid mosque in Tubas.

L’Israeli army a, for her part, said “currently carrying out anti-terrorist activities in the Tubas and Tamoun regions”, adding that one of its planes had “hit an armed terrorist cell” in the first.

In late August, Israeli forces launched a major operation in Tubas, as well as in the neighboring towns of Jenin and Tulkarem and their refugee camps, where armed groups are particularly active.

According to the Palestinian health service, more than 680 people have been killed in the West Bank since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, including fighters and unarmed civilians. During the same period, some 40 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed in attacks by Palestinians or in clashes with fighters, according to the Israeli internal security agency.

Two Israeli soldiers killed in helicopter crash

The Israeli army, for its part, announced the death of two soldiers in a helicopter accident which occurred during a night operation to evacuate a wounded soldier in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. “The accident was not caused by enemy fire, according to a preliminary investigation”she wrote in a statement, adding that seven soldiers were injured. These two latest deaths bring to 344 the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 27.

Joe Biden urges Israel to ‘do’ more to save lives

Two comrades of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi during the funeral procession held in Nablus on September 9, 2024. NASSER NASSER / AP

In Washington, US President Joe Biden said: “indignant and deeply saddened” by the death of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, killed Friday during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank, and urged the Jewish state to “do more” so that such a tragedy does not happen again. “The shooting that caused his death is totally unacceptable.”he said in a statement.

“Israel has acknowledged responsibility for Aysenur’s death and a preliminary investigation has indicated that it was the result of a tragic mistake stemming from an unnecessary escalation. Accountability must be fully renderedhe added. The day before, Joe Biden had estimated that the death of the 26-year-old activist was the result of“an accident”.

The incident took place in Beita, in the northern occupied West Bank, where weekly protests against Israeli settlements take place. The Israeli army judged “very likely” Tuesday that the activist was killed “indirectly and unintentionally” by shots from his soldiers.

The Gaza Strip Health Ministry reports 41,084 deaths since October 7

In the Gaza Strip, 64 people were killed over the past day, according to the health ministry of the enclave, administered by Hamas, which it said brought the death toll to 41,084 since October 7. It also reported 95,029 injured.

Iraq and Iran hostile to a « extension » of the war in the Gaza Strip

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian (L) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Chia Al-Soudani in Baghdad on September 11, 2024. AHMED JALIL / POOL / AP

In Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Soudani said that Iraq and Iran were opposed to a « extension » of the war between Israel and Hamas, on the occasion of a visit by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, whose trip abroad was his first.

“In light of the escalation in the region, we have spoken a lot about the importance of stability, this stability threatened by the Zionist aggression in Gaza. We have expressed on many occasions our refusal of an extension of the conflict.”he said, welcoming the « positions communes » of both countries with regard to this ” assault “.

The head of government and his host also signed fourteen memoranda of understanding to strengthen their cooperation and strategic ties. An essential ally of Iraq, Iran enjoys strong influence over the main Iraqi Shiite political parties, but also over armed groups, the former paramilitaries of Hachd Al-Chaabi, which are now part of the security apparatus. At the same time, the Iraqi government maintains strategic relations with its American ally, particularly on the military level.

